The Home Page | Home on the Range

It’s BURGER WEEK, people! I know that Burger Week is not exactly real-estate-related, but it’s exciting nonetheless! That’s exactly what I told all of my Realtor friends who were gathered this week for the monthly SBAOR MLS breakfast meeting (with Todd Shea officiating, shown above). The topic this month was ADUs and SB 9, presented by Jarrett Gorin. I won’t try to paraphrase his professional wisdom here, but a few super-quick takeaways include:

A tiny house is not an ADU

It’s not easy to get an existing unpermitted building to qualify as an ADU

It’s realistically going to take six to eight months to get through the process once you file permits.

For more details and professional advice, ask your favorite Realtor.

In honor of Burger Week — yep, I said it again! — let’s take a look at some fantastic kitchens and eating spaces in local houses currently on the market:

First: burgers by the pool, in the dining room, or in this fantastic breakfast nook? 530 Ricardo Avenue is a brand-new listing from Taryn Martin, and it’s open today from 1:30-4 p.m. Go visit and check out the views from the backyard!

100 West Valerio Street is a beautiful farmhouse-style property on Santa Barbara’s upper eastside built in 1903 and newly listed by the team at Calcagno & Hamilton. Its historic exterior belies the beautiful renovations throughout, including this kitchen:

How about burgers at the breakfast bar? Both images were captured by Michelle Madril on caravan this week.

Yet another home for sale from the Calcagno & Hamilton team is 2700 Holly Road, which offers dining options as varied as the gorgeous sunlight-filled kitchen above, or al fresco amid fragrant fruit trees right here:

Are you hungry yet?