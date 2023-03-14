Santa Barbara Unified Schools to Reopen on Wednesday Following Closure Due to Storm

Santa Barbara Unified School District announced this afternoon that its schools will reopen Wednesday, March 15, after potentially dangerous storm conditions closed all schools in the district on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s storm precipitated school closure across the county and also canceled classes at Santa Barbara City College and UC Santa Barbara’s campuses, as hundreds of residents from Carpinteria to the Gaviota Coast were ordered to evacuate their homes Tuesday morning due to the threat of flooding and debris flows. Those evacuation orders, which are for the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas fire burn scar areas, were still in effect Tuesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain expected to last until around 5 p.m., according to a storm update given at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting this morning. (Click here for a map of the evacuation areas.)

In a message sent to families and staff around 3 p.m. on March 14, school officials thanked the community for their “patience and understanding during today’s closure during this storm” and said that normal operations will resume at S.B. Unified schools and the district office tomorrow. They advised families to direct any questions to their school office and for staff members to contact their supervisors.