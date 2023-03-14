Two Men Stabbed in Fight on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara

Two men are in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on lower State Street, according to a statement released Monday night by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 3:16 a.m. on March 12, police say they received a report of a physical altercation between two groups near the 500 block of State Street that resulted in two men being stabbed. Police reporting to the scene located the first victim on the first block of East Cota Street and the second on East Cota Street’s first block. The victims were then transported to Cottage Hospital, where they are reportedly in stable but critical condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and say it is unknown if the fight was gang-related. No arrests have been reported at this time.

This is the second stabbing to occur on the 500 block of State Street this month. On Saturday, March 6, two men were hospitalized — one with a stab wound to his abdomen — following a fight between two groups that started inside a business and spilled out onto the street. Police said that incident was not gang-related.