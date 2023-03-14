BREAKING: Emergency Officials Give Tuesday-Morning Storm Update

After Thousands Evacuated in Santa Barbara County
Courts & Crime

Two Men Stabbed in Fight on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara

Both Victims in Critical Condition Following Altercation on 500 Block Early Sunday Morning

Credit: Courtesy
By
Tue Mar 14, 2023 | 10:53am

Two men are in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after being stabbed during a fight early Sunday morning on lower State Street, according to a statement released Monday night by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At 3:16 a.m. on March 12, police say they received a report of a physical altercation between two groups near the 500 block of State Street that resulted in two men being stabbed. Police reporting to the scene located the first victim on the first block of East Cota Street and the second on East Cota Street’s first block. The victims were then transported to Cottage Hospital, where they are reportedly in stable but critical condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident and say it is unknown if the fight was gang-related. No arrests have been reported at this time.

This is the second stabbing to occur on the 500 block of State Street this month. On Saturday, March 6, two men were hospitalized — one with a stab wound to his abdomen — following a fight between two groups that started inside a business and spilled out onto the street. Police said that incident was not gang-related.

Tue Mar 14, 2023 | 22:29pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/03/14/two-men-stabbed-in-fight-on-lower-state-street-in-santa-barbara/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.