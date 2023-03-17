Have you ever wondered what happened to that kid in your high school drama class — the one with Broadway dreams (who pronounced the word “TheaTAH”)? A group of Dos Pueblos High School alumni who have dedicated their professional lives to the performing arts aim to answer that question with their upcoming cabaret show, Our Time: Celebrating High School Theater Kids Gone Pro. The event, held at NYC’s 54 Below, features performances and musical direction from eight DPHS alumni from the classes of 2012-2021. These young performers have gone on to institutions of higher learning like the Boston Conservatory, UCLA, and NYU — and started careers in New York City.

The journey to working in the theater professionally often begins with drama classes, and an important entity in that classroom is a teacher who loves the artform and inspires kids to explore their talents. For the alumni in Our Time, that figure was Clark Sayre, the longtime Dos Pueblos theater teacher who recently retired from the position. The show is celebrating Sayre, as well as the other teachers who encouraged and mentored this young generation of artists — people like Carlyn Ross, Gioia Marchese, John Enrico Douglas, and Sharlae Jenkins.

Performers include Luana Psaros (who is also the producer), Sofia Ross, Erika Mireya Cruz, Riva Brody, Nolan Montgomery, Matthew Kleeberg, Fernanda Douglas, and Ryan Lea. Most will be singing songs from their favorite high school roles, as well as songs that represent who they are at this current point in their lives. While the event is taking place in NYC (on March 29), there’s also a livestream available for friends and family to tune in here in Santa Barbara. Tickets (for the live show and the livestream) are available at the 54 Below website. For more information, visit https://54below.com/events/our-time-celebrating-high-school-theater-kids-gone-pro-with-dos-pueblos/