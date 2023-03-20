Carpinteria Man Arrested for Sexual Acts with Child

A 37-year-old Carpinteria resident was arrested for several felony violations involving sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, following an “extensive confidential criminal investigation” by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released by Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick on Monday.

Luis Antonio Ibarra Delgadillo, also known as Anthony Ibarra, was arrested without incident by Sheriff’s Office detectives on Thursday, March 9, and booked into the county’s Main Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.

Zick said that there is reason to believe that there are additional victims that have not yet been identified, and that based on the investigation, Ibarra may have been engaging in sexual acts wth minors as far back as 2015.

The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Ibarra to contact Detective Swank at (805) 681-4150. To submit anonymous tips, visit sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or call the anonymous tip line at (805) 681-4171.

For survivor support services, including a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy, and counseling, contact Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA) at (805) 564-3696.