Physical Damage ‘Grace Period’ Deadline Extension: March 31, 2023

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced a Grace Period until March 31, 2023, to apply for SBA loans for any Physical Damage to your home or property.

The Grace Period announcement can be found here. The disaster loan application filing deadline date for this disaster was Mar 16, 2023. However, we recognize that it may be very difficult for you to complete the application and return it to SBA by that deadline date. Therefore, SBA will accept your application through Mar 31, 2023.

IN SPANISH:

La Administración Federal de Pequeños Negocios (SBA por sus siglas en inglés) ha anunciado un período de gracia hasta el 31 de marzo de 2023 para solicitar préstamos de la SBA por cualquier daño físico a su hogar o propiedad.

La fecha límite para presentar la solicitud de préstamo por desastre para este desastre fue el pasado 16 de marzo de 2023. Sin embargo, reconocemos que puede ser muy difícil para los sobrevivientes de las pasadas tormentas el completar la solicitud y devolverla a la SBA antes de esa fecha límite. Por lo tanto, la SBA aceptará su solicitud hasta el 31 de marzo de 2023.

Online Program and Resource Information:

SBA Fact Sheet:

FACT SHEET ABOUT U (sba.gov)

SBA Fact Sheet (Spanish):

Administración Federal De Pequeños Negocios (sba.gov)

SBA California Resource Partners:

068t000000iyN0qAAE (sba.gov)

SBA California Resource Partners (Spanish):

Resource Partners Flyer (Spanish) (sba.gov)

FEMA Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster:

Assistance for Governments and Private Non-Profits After a Disaster | FEMA.gov

FEMA What Houses of Worship Need to Know About the FEMA Disaster Aid Process:

What Houses of Worship Need to Know About the FEMA Disaster Aid Process Flyer | FEMA.gov

State of California Grant Assistance for Individuals and Families:

California Grant Assistance

State of California EDD Disaster Unemployment Assistance (for workers and self-employed):

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (ca.gov)

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Recovery Programs:

Protection and Recovery | Farmers.gov

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Programs:

Emergency Relief Program (usda.gov)

Guidance for the Presidential Declaration:

U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience offers assistance for businesses, homeowners, and renters affected by the Severe Winter Storms, Flooding, Landslides, and Mudslides that occurred on Dec. 27, 2022, through January 31, 2023.

GETTING DISASTER HELP FROM SBA :

INITIAL STEPS: Register with FEMA, Apply with SBA, and Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Step 1: Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov -or- www.disasterassistance.gov/es (Spanish)

Step 2: Apply For A Disaster Loan (sba.gov) [disasterloanassistance.sba.gov]

Note: Homeowners and renters referred to SBA by FEMA should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assistance.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster damaged property.

Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their disaster damaged primary residence.

Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace disaster damaged personal property, including vehicles.

SBA Customer Service #: 1.800.659.2955

FEMA Customer Service # 1.800.621.3362

Application Denial Letter Guidance:

The denial letters will provide a reason—it may be a general reason, but the guidance to appeal the decline decision is in the applicant’s decline decision letter.

The applicant should provide a narrative and additional documentation to support the appeal, and send to the email address provided in the decline decision letter.

In addition, the applicant may call the phone number that is provided in the decline decision letter.