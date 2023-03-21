Women in Real Estate

Q: Marsha, I am considering becoming a realtor. I have a husband and three children under the age of ten. Is this a realistic choice for a busy mom?

A: March is Women’s History Month, so you picked the right month to ask. My answer is a solid yes! I have been a realtor for more than 25 years and it’s a fantastic career for women.

I entered real estate in the mid-1990s. I correctly saw it as a career with a flexible schedule and growth potential. My first broker had been a high school teacher. She had two children under ten years old. She created business by walking around her neighborhood, knocking on doors, and introducing herself to the neighborhood. She quickly developed a strong client base, and her real estate profession took off. She told me she never missed a family dinner, went to all her children’s school events, and volunteered at their schools. She joked that, with real estate, she could work her own hours, as long as it was all her hours.

Real estate is an open and inclusive career. The bar to become a realtor is relatively low. You must be 18 years old, take some classes, and pass the California state real estate exam. Realtors come from all walks of life: former teachers, attorneys, bankers, nurses, Certified Public Accountants, as well as recent high school graduates, former day-care providers, hairdressers, house cleaners, people with disabilities, and all races and nationalities. It is an inclusive profession.

Early in my career, I worked with a pioneer, top-sales producer who had entered the field in the 1960s. She had been a local waitress and would serve male realtors their breakfast orders. When she overheard them discussing business, she realized “I’m as organized, hard-working, and intelligent as these guys.” She got her real estate license and never looked back.

Michele Allyn was also a female pioneer in Santa Barbara real estate. She entered real estate at 24 in the 1970s. Acceptance by the predominantly male field was slow in coming. Michele loves to tell the story about applying to work at Sunset Realty in the early 1970s and being told, “But, honey, we already have a female in our office.” Michele went to work for her mentor Ruth Pokrass, the first female president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Michele set the terms for her real estate career and raised three kids while doing it. She knows that her clients have recognized her value as a hard-working agent.

No discussion about women in Santa Barbara real estate is complete without mentioning Diana Bull. Diana has worked diligently to advance women and real estate at the local, state, and national level. She became a member of the Women’s Council of Realtors in 1976. She has innumerable awards and recognitions. Diana was named one of the top 50 women in business by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

The first female joined the National Association of Realtors in 1910. Today, women represent approximately 66% of all residential real estate agents in the United States. Get your real estate license; it’s a great profession for all!