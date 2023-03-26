Lake Los Carneros Tops Up

Lake Los Carneros stretches from bank to bank once again, after more than 28 inches of rain filled it full to brimming over for the first time in a decade.

“It is great to see Lake Los Carneros at maximum capacity once again,” said George Thomson, who manages parks and open spaces for the City of Goleta. He said the drought had taken a toll on the wetland, which is usually full of birds, wriggly things, and fish such as catfish, bass, and carp.

The lake reached its overflow pipe on Tuesday, which spills through a woodland to culverts under the 101 and ultimately to the Goleta Slough. Parks staff is keeping the pipe clear and releasing water to keep the lake below the walking paths but as full as possible for the summer months.

The public is welcome to visit, Thomson said, but is reminded to keep dogs on leash and to not feed the wildlife.