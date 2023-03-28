A&L Adds New Events for Spring

Danny Trejo, U.S Poet Laureate Ada Limón, and Laura Dern and Dianne Ladd Added to Calendar, Among Others

Several intriguing new events are springing up from UCSB Arts & Lectures. Recently announced for the months of April and May are:

Wed, Apr 12

Danny Trejo | Photo: Courtesy

Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur

Danny Trejo

A Life of Crime, Redemption and Hollywood

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall

Danny Trejo (Spy Kids, Heat, From Dusk Till Dawn) has a long and multifaceted acting career that almost didn’t happen. He’ll speak about what it took to become a movie star after spending most of a decade in some of California’s toughest prisons.

Wed, Apr 19

Indigenous Multimedia Artist

Nicholas Galanin

Let Them Enter Dancing and Showing Their Faces

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall | FREE

Proclaimed a “standout” by The New York Times, multidisciplinary artist Nicholas Galanin — of Tlingit and Unangax descent and a citizen of Alaska’s Sitka Tribe — explores conceptions and misconceptions surrounding Indigenous identity.

Tue, Apr 25

24th U.S. Poet Laureate

Ada Limón

Why We Need Poetry

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall | FREE for all students (with valid Id)

The first woman of Mexican ancestry to be named U.S. poet laureate, Ada Limón’s latest collection, The Hurting Kind, was named one of The New York Times’ 100 Notable Books of 2022.

Wed, May 3

Celebrating Mother’s Day

Laura Dern and Diane Ladd

Honey, Baby, Mine

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall

Actor Laura Dern and her mother, Academy Award-winner Diane Ladd share a deeply personal conversation on love, art, ambition, and legacy inspired by their own heart-to-hearts.

Hope Anonymous, 2022 Iran from Art Rise Collective | Photo: Courtesy

Tue, May 9

Public Art Projection

Woman. Life. Freedom.

ArtRise Collective, in Collaboration with Mozaik Philanthropy

8 PM | Art, Design & Architecture Museum | FREE

A large-scale public art projection featuring 30 artworks by anonymous international artists responds to systemic gender inequality and discrimination in Iran. The works in this exhibition reflect the central message that a struggle for women’s right to self-determination affirms human dignity.

Wed, May 10

UCSB Reads Author Event

Charles Montgomery | Photo: Courtesy

Charles Montgomery

Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall | FREE

How do we design happy cities? Urban design consultant, award-winning journalist and author of Happy City, Charles Montgomery looks for answers in psychology, neuroscience and behavioral economics, and in cityscapes from Disneyland to Dubai.

Mon, May 22

CEO of the Anti-Defamation League

Jonathan Greenblatt

Fighting Hate for Good

7:30 PM | Campbell Hall | FREE

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt offers a primer on how we can take back the momentum from conspiracy theories and antisemitic extremists online and in our schools and communities.

Wed, May 24

2023 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

9-11 AM | Granada Theatre

This annual event’s featured speakers include Chris Waller, member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors; and Ted Egan, chief economist for the City and County of San Francisco. The Santa Barbara County economic report will be delivered by Peter Rupert, director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project.



For additional information and to purchase tickets visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu. Also, please note that masks are no longer required in the auditorium, however they are strongly recommended for all guests.