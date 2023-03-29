The Magical Music of Motown’s Much Anticipated Return to Santa Barbara’s Lobero

Back by popular demand following their vibrant show last May, Los Angeles-based tribute band, The Magical Music of Motown, returns to the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, April 1 for a night that transports audience members back to the radical emulsification of soul, pop, rhythm and blues, and gospel of the 1960s.

The band pays homage to Motown Records, the Detroit-based record label that rose to fame, becoming one of the most prestigious soul music labels in the country, challenging the overwhelming popularity of The Beatles at the time, and reinventing the 60s as one of the most diverse eras of music. Often referred to as “The Sound of Young America” due to its profound influence on music of the past, present, and future, Motown Records developed into its own musical genre — Motown sound.

Throughout the years, many artists have covered Motown classic hits, from The Beatles’ cover of “Money,” Phil Collins’s cover of “You Can’t Hurry Love,” and David Bowie’s cover of “Dancing In The Street.” Perhaps inspired by these world-famous tributes, The Magical Music of Motown’s performance covers songs by Motown artists including The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and Martha and The Vandellas, among others, in a groovy performance that demands energy, vitality, and brings with it all the “feel good” emotions.

Composed of both musicians that have played with the original Motown bands over the years and musicians inspired by the unique Motown sound, The Magical Music of Motown is a superband in and of itself.

Get swept away in the joyful tunes of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl,” “I Want You Back,” and more on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., lobero.org/events/magical-music-of-motown-2023.