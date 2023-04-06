New Bathrooms Open at Elings Park Tennis Courts

After its creation more than half a century ago, the Las Positas Tennis Center, located in Elings Park, has undergone much-needed improvements. The renovations being completed at the tennis center are a feature of the $10 million Elings Park Infrastructure Campaign, raised in large part from the community and donors. The other projects in the campaign include softball and soccer field bathrooms, trail upgrades, planting of native trees and plants, and a Veterans’ Memorial Walk, among numerous others.

The first phase of the Tennis Center renovations amounted to $1 million of the $3.2 million budget allocated to it. As Elings Park does not receive any government funding, 75 percent of the funding has been brought in from public fundraising and donations and the rest remains to be raised.

“The community has stepped up and we are now closing in on a final total that will result in a completely unique tennis center.” said Dean Noble, executive director for Elings Park. “The esthetics will be like a private club, but it will be open to the public.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the newly renovated restrooms on Monday to commemorate the completion of its first phase. The long-awaited and much needed new restrooms were the star of the show, with the offices, storage areas, and mechanical systems following in the limelight. The old bathrooms, described as dingy, were demolished and rebuilt.

The park is now set to complete phase two of three, which will include adding access to the courts for disabled persons, as well as new walkways, stadium seating, and common areas.

As a private nonprofit, Elings’ community support has been key to bringing this project to life. The park is still accepting donations to help in the completion of the ongoing renovations.