The Home Page | Hop To It!

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on March 9, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Rumor has it that there is only one local home currently on the market for less than $1.5 million. Listed at $1,450,000, 5275 Calle Cristobal has three bedrooms and two baths, and is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac right near the bike path that connects downtown all the way out to UCSB.

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

Presented by The Hall Team, it’s open today from 1-3 p.m., and I’m told that the Easter Bunny may have left a few eggs in the backyard! There were more than a hundred visitors on the Friday broker tour, so if you’re interested, you’d better hop on over.

Credit: Ken Pfeiffer

When Shiv, Kendall, and Roman Roy stepped outside to “negotiate” in this season premiere of Succession, I knew the setting felt more than a little like Montecito. I wasn’t the only one who took notice. Our Arts, Culture, and Community Editor Leslie Dinaberg gives us the scoop in this week’s ON Culture newsletter:

Credit: @masseyfoto on instagram

“Hey, Succession fans: If you thought that stunning estate in the premiere episode of season four looked familiar, you were right! The property owned by Nan Pierce, the fictional matriarch of Pierce Global Media, is actually the Peabody Estate, a k a Villa Solana in Montecito. As reported in both Robb Report and Architectural Digest, this palatial hilltop home was constructed in 1914 and designed by politician and architect Francis Townsend Underhill for local businessman Frederick Forrest Peabody. The 11-acre property is now owned by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who bought it for $30.8 million in 2020. Check out this tour from Luxury Homes.”

The massive Moreton Bay Fig Tree near the Amtrak Station Downtown (pictured right) was one of many preservation efforts by Pearl Chase. In her legacy, members of the Pearl Chase Society present the Kellam de Forest speaker series on Friday, April 14, at the Carrillo Recreation Center. The initial event will review the life of Kellam de Forest, who was a founding member of the group. Pearl Chase Society board member Claudia Schou explains: “This series covers the history of architecture in Santa Barbara … [and] also its future and what that might look like. We’re carrying Pearl’s ideas forward to inspire the continuation of her preservation work in the same spirit.” Details and registration information can be found here.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Wishing everyone a happier Easter than the one that poor Scout had to endure for this long-ago photo. Don’t worry, it was just a fleeting moment. If the weather holds, Scout will spend Easter dreaming of chasing bunnies rather than dressing up as them. Here’s this week’s issue with all the news and info you need for a great weekend. No matter how you spend it, enjoy your day!