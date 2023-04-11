Chaucer’s Books Presents ‘Where Yellow Flowers Bloom’ Book-Signing with Kim Cantin

Where Yellow Flowers Bloom | Credit: Courtesy

In the aftermath of losing her husband and son to the 2018 Santa Barbara mudslides, Kim Cantin took up writing to share her captivating journey of finding love in the midst of loss and grief. Where Yellow Flowers Bloom is a story of strength and perseverance, as the Santa Barbara community came together to support the search for Cantin’s family. She hopes that her memoir will inspire others working through pain to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This is Cantin’s first book. Previously, she enjoyed a career in sales and marketing leadership in medical devices working for a Fortune 500 company. After she and her daughter survived the Santa Barbara mudslides, Cantin felt compelled to write Where Yellow Flowers Bloom and honor her husband and son, along with the community members who united with her.

“I am delighted the book is launched and available,” Cantin says. “It has helped in my healing, and my biggest hope for the book is that it lands in the hands of those who really need it.”

Kim Cantin will be at Chaucer’s Books (3321 State St.) to sign her first memoir, Where Yellow Flowers Bloom, on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. See chaucersbooks.com/event/store-book-signing-local-author-kim-cantin.