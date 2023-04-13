Comedy

A Night of Comedy for the Kids

Bear Cave Comedy to Host Fundraising Event to Send Children to Summer Camp

Bear Cave Comedy | Credit: SharraLou
By Sierra Vakili
Thu Apr 13, 2023 | 3:33pm

Want to enjoy some brilliant live comedy for a good cause? Bear Cave Productions recently announced an upcoming fundraising event created with a goal to send 20 children to Lobster Jo’s Beach Camp this summer. At Lobster Jo’s, the children will be able to make sandcastles, sing beach karaoke, play in the ocean, and so much more. 

Image: Courtesy

Hosted by Sam Bear, the show will include performances from comedians Julian Fernandez, Eli Lutsky, Maria De La Ghetto, and Chase O’Donnell. Fresh Mexican cuisine will also be available to order by the Lompoc-based Birria Boyz. The event organizers promise “laughter, delicious food, good fun, and all for a good cause!”

The event, put on by Bear Cave Comedy, will give its proceeds from ticket sales and raffle ticket sales to the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Community Foundation to send kids from all corners of Santa Barbara County to the camp.

The event will take place on Friday, April 14, and tickets can be purchased at bearcavecomedy.simpletix.com. Both general admission and VIP tickets are available. General admission tickets cost $20 per person and include admission to the event, and VIP tickets cost $35 per person and include two raffle tickets, a meet and greet with the comedians, and special VIP seating. 

Fri Apr 14, 2023 | 01:53am
https://www.independent.com/2023/04/13/a-night-of-comedy-for-the-kids/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.