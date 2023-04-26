Coroner Releases Name of Man Found Dead on East Beach

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau on Tuesday released the name of the man whose body washed up on East Beach last week.

The body was discovered around 3 p.m. on April 19 by a bystander, who flagged down an AMR paramedic, according to police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale. The paramedic attempted to resuscitate the man but determined he was dead, Ragsdale said, and the body was transferred to the Coroner’s Bureau.

Today, the coroner revealed that the deceased was 76-year-old Santa Barbara man Lawrence Russell Tanner.

The coroner is still investigating the cause and manner of Tanner’s death, though Ragsdale stated that no foul play is suspected.