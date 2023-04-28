Patricia Clarke Celebrates Grand Reopening of Her Studio

After a lengthy hiatus, local photographer Patricia Clarke will be opening the doors to her seaside studio in Carpinteria once again. Having closed in the winter of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the studio had been shut down for nearly four years with Clarke waiting for the perfect time to finally reopen to the public.

Patricia Clarke | Credit: Courtesy

“It feels like this is a great time to be hosting events here again,” said Clarke about her decision to reopen. “I had several great years of shows and fundraisers here, and I am enthused to bring people together again over art, good conversations, and community.”

To celebrate, Clarke has planned a grand reopening event for the public on Saturday, April 29. There, she will be featuring her new solo exhibition, Blessings. The exhibit, shot by Clarke using a Holga film camera, is a series of black-and-white photos that count her blessings in life. With photos shot nationally and internationally, the exhibit will include portraits, street shots, still lifes, sacred locations, landscapes, and more.

Also featured are photos and books available for purchase. All proceeds will be going to Clarke’s Facing Ourselves project (created during the pandemic to donate to social justice organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Vermont Haiti Project, and Human Rights Watch) as well as the Facing Ourselves speaker series that she has begun planning for the rest of the year.

The studio’s speaker series will be featuring local photographers and begin near the end of spring. To kick things off is Santa Barbara photographer Andy Patrick on May 25, with photographers Brett Leigh Dicks and Barbara Parmet who will also be speaking at Clarke’s studio on various dates to be announced. As the year goes on, Clarke hopes to also begin hosting photographer exhibitions once again, as well as classes and events.

“I am very excited to reconnect my studio with the larger community through new exhibitions and to collaborate with others,” Clarke said about what she’s looking forward to in the future. “Opening the studio to the public again will provide unique and more intimate opportunities to gather, converse, and wonder together about our amazing life.” —Bethany Oh

Clarke’s studio can be found on 410 Palm Avenue, Suite A18, in Carpinteria. Her grand reopening event on Saturday, April 29, will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m. More information about the studio can be found at patriciaclarkestudio.com.