Solvang’s Events

In response to Solvang Councilmember Clarke’s opposition to the duration of the proposed Pride decorations, and in balance to Pride’s embrace of Solvang, and with respect for the Black service people of the U.S.A., I propose a new event: “Solvang’s Black History Month-and-a-Half” — an annual event at the height of tourist season.

I am serious, and I would take part in it if others will also support it. I am white but feel I can propose this in a culturally respectful way relating to my own societal obligations.