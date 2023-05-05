Chris, Logan and Charlie

Chris

Credit: Courtesy

Chris is a one-year-old male black cat. He came to ASAP from another shelter so our Behavior Team could work with him. He’s done well and has blossomed into a playful and loving boy. He craves the companionship of another active cat and would prefer a quiet home with patient humans.

Contrary to popular belief, black cats are not unlucky. In fact, research shows that black cats have an evolutionary advantage due to their natural camouflage. Plus, evidence suggests that they could be less prone to disease than other felines.



All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Logan

Credit: Courtesy

Logan is a 4 month old Chi mix who was born in rescue. He is such a little love bug, who gives the most gentle kisses. Logan is equal parts smuggler and playful. This handsome guy likes to stay close to his human. This guy would do well in a home with another playful pup.

Charlie

Credit: Courtesy

This little dude is the whole package! He is fun, energetic, lovable and snuggly. This little 8 week old Poodle mix is so handsome, and an absolute gem! At 3 pounds he can be your constant companion.

Please visit our website at https://www.sparkrescue.org/available-dogs-cats to learn more about these and other available puppies and kitties.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118