Behind the Scenes of Santa Barbara Wines

The Santa Barbara Vintners are hosting a “Behind the Scenes” series of panels aiming to engage those who are seeking to learn more about the region. The original slate was whittled back a bit to just three panels, but there is hope that more educational outreach like this will be offered to the public in the future.

The three panels being offered are:

An Exploration of Santa Barbara County’s Seven Unique AVAs: This will showcase all seven of the county’s appellations, featuring wines from Roblar (representing the Santa Ynez Valley AVA), Foxen (Santa Maria Valley), Dovecote (Alisos Canyon), Happy Canyon Vineyard (Happy Canyon), Gainey Vineyard (Sta. Rita Hills), Margerum (Los Olivos District), and Saarloos & Sons (Ballard Canyon). Roblar’s on-site restaurant will serve lite bites. Fri., May 19, 4-6 p.m.; Roblar Winery (3010 Roblar Ave., Santa Ynez); $85

World-Class Cabernet in Santa Barbara County: Countering the old notion that Santa Barbara County is not for cabernet sauvignon, this tasting will feature five cabs that cost more than $100 and compete with the best from Napa and elsewhere. Moderated by Amy Christine of Holus Bolus, the tasting will include Grimm’s Bluff winemaker Ernst Storm, Grassini’s Bradley Long, Brave & Maiden’s Joshua Klapper, Crown Point’s Simon Faury, and Star Lane’s Tyler Thomas. Sat., May 20, 2-3:30 p.m.; Brave & Maiden (649 N. Refugio Rd., Santa Ynez); $200

Sparkling Everything and Pizza: This casual but satisfying affair will pair pizza and The Hilt’s great views with wines from The Hilt, Carhartt, Fess Parker, Foxen, Future Perfect, Presqu’ile, Riverbench, Sea Smoke, and Stolpman Vineyards. Sat., May 20, 4:30-6:30 p.m.; The Hilt Estate (2240 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc); $125

For tickets, see sbcountywines.com.