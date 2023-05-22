Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Class of 2023 Scholarship Awards

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School recently celebrated the Class of 2023 with the annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

94 seniors received well over $200,000 in scholarships, as well as dozens of department awards. This represents well over 50% of the seniors getting recognized by various community members for their outstanding curricular and co-curricular accomplishments.

Nearly 50 community groups, non-profit partners and individuals were responsible for supporting these seniors and the Class of 2023. The entire list of Scholarship Partners and Sponsors can be seen online at tinyurl.com/SantaYnez2023Scholarships.

Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Head Counselor Danielle Lageman said that she and the entire counseling department are appreciative each and every year of the tremendous support from so many community partners.

“Our seniors are very fortunate to have such an engaged group of partners and supporters that help make their college and career plans possible,” said Lageman.

The Class of 2023, along with the entire staff at Santa Ynez Valley High School would like to thank the community for all of the continual support.

For more Information, contact Principal Michael Niehoff @ (559)287-4078.