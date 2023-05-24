Letters

Does the FDA Really Know What It’s Doing?

By J. Ehle, S.B.
Wed May 24, 2023 | 4:47pm

Now that the FDA’s ability to approve the abortion pill is in question, why stop there? I’m not a doctor or scientist and know nothing about the rigorous procedure to approve drugs, but so what? No problem.

The drugs that I question if the FDA should have approved are all that fall into the Viagra category. Are these drugs really safe? Boy, I sure am worried about it.

There needs to be a pause, with a few exceptions, on their sale. None should be available through the mail. Only a married man should have access to them, and he will have to visit a doctor in person, with his wife, for a prescription. She will decide if he is allowed one or more a month. Any man caught using these potentially dangerous drugs illegally will be imprisoned and/or sterilized. Sterilization will also be required for any rapist or man who fathers an unwanted child he can’t support.

I’m not writing this for you, dear reader. This letter is for a female federal judge in some small town in a deep blue state. I pray that she gives my concerns careful consideration and a lot of deep reflection, or at least a few minutes of doodling.

