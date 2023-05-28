Adoptable Pets of the Week

Penne

Penne is a one-year-old male, white and orange tabby cat. He is a typical teenager, full of energy. He can be loving one minute and a brat the next. Penne would do best as an only cat or another youngster who can keep up with his level of play.

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Credit: Courtesy

Vonnie (Yvonne)

Yvonne is a playful, friendly 18-month-old Yorkie mix. People stop her on walks all the time to comment on her beauty and friendliness! She has become quite the social butterfly. Yvonne is curious, smart and loves a good cuddle.

Credit: Courtesy

Parker

Handsome 18-month-old Yorkie mix who has the sweetest personality. He is gentle, but energetic and loves everyone. You can’t help but fall in love with him when you meet him. You just know you will have a bestie for life.