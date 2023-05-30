Come As You Are to CAYA at the Leta

The Leta Hotel’s restaurant CAYA stands for “Come As You Are,” and with a bright and breezy ambiance, colorful cocktails, creative menu, and laid back vibes, it certainly lives up to the name. Good thing we came hungry as well; their wide-ranging menu offers something for everyone under the deft hand of Executive Chef Philip Stein.

“I use the seasonality of ingredients to inspire our California Coastal menu, offering guests elevated food options in a chic, but relaxed atmosphere,” Stein said.

We were treated to a beautiful display of late spring’s bounty in the form of fresh juicy strawberries layered underneath a creamy cloud of burrata and dotted with blood orange, flower petals, and a generous drizzle of basil oil and balsamic reduction. Just as spring blooms signal the warmth of summer to come, this perky appetizer was the perfect gateway to an evening of deliciousness.

Credit: Courtesy

The clever cocktail list helps usher in a celebratory meal as well.

We started with the Apple of My Pie cocktail. I was a bit hesitant as the name made me fear it might be too sweet, but instead we were delighted by a crisp and tangy coupe of Ketel One vodka, Cutler’s Grandma Tommie’s Apple Pie liqueur (straight from the Funk Zone), fresh lemon, and egg white. Beer and wine is sourced locally as well, including selections from their always-delicious neighbor Draughtsmen Aleworks and Habit Wine Co.’s Grüner Veltliner.

“I love creating a wine program that showcases not only the top three varietals in Santa Barbara County (pinot noir, chardonnay, and syrah), but also varietals that you don’t get the opportunity to taste every day that can change the course of your dining experience in the most positive way,” said Food and Beverage Manager and Sommelier Romy Buhringer.

With a gorgeous bar that looks out on quaint Goleta streets, although it’s a hotel restaurant (formerly The Goodland), CAYA feels like the perfect local’s joint, combining the vibe of a Palm Springs getaway with an easy neighborhood commute.

Credit: Courtesy

“We hope people will have a relaxed, yet elevated dining experience whether visiting for cocktails and a quick bite after surfing, dining with live music … or joining us for a special occasion,” Chef Stein said.

Dishes are made with as many Central Coast ingredients as possible, including Gaviota strawberries, Ojai pixie tangerines, and fresh vegetables from Ventura. Highlights include the cauliflower tempura with sesame gochujang, scallion, and ginger, and our entrée of Delmonico Steak, a juicy bone-in New York Strip, served with papas bravas, grilled asparagus, and a luscious layer of green chile corn butter. The short rib macaroni and cheese is also a crowd favorite.

CAYA aims to supplement your eats and drinks with entertainment as well. The restaurant hosts live music Thursday through Saturday and a comedy night every other Wednesday.

“We are planning Memorial Day and Fourth of July parties for both hotel guests and locals to enjoy, each with a buffet and pool access,” Stein said, adding, “At The Leta we are constantly supporting fun national holidays; such as, national margarita day, Negroni Week and Pride Month. We strive to have a welcoming environment for both our locals and out-of-town visitors.”

Credit: Courtesy

While Chef Stein brings a wealth of experience from various restaurants, including the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (working under Emeril Lagasse), and the Portland Golf Club, he considers Ventura County home. You can taste the level of comfort and sense of place in each of his dishes. Chef Stein’s most recent gig in town was at the Ojai Valley Inn and Spa, and his excitement to be back in the land of fresh produce and peaceful energy is evident in the CAYA restaurant experience.

“At CAYA, we want our guests to remember the ‘Come as you are’ relaxed vibe that welcomes you back time and time again,” he said.

CAYA Restaurant in The Leta Santa Barbara Goleta, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta, cayarestaurant.com