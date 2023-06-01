Full Funding for Library

In his book, “Palaces for the People,” Eric Klinenberg says, “The library really is a palace. It bestows nobility … People need to have nobility and dignity in their lives … The library assumes the best out of people. The services it provides are founded upon the assumption that if given the chance, people will improve themselves.”

The City Council is deliberating on budget decisions and among the most important is fully funding our library. Cuts to the Santa Barbara Public Library’s budget over the years have resulted in fewer hours, less access, and limitations on collections, literacy programs, adult education, and much needed services.

Measure C, passed in 2018, includes the library as a vital municipal service, and allows these funds to be used by the City to restore and improve such services and facilities.

Please contact the City Council (SBCityCouncil@SantaBarbaraCA.gov). Let them know that you support fully funding the Santa Barbara Public Library: increase access and open hours, improve literacy for infants, children and adults through reading programs, enhance free access to internet and computers, continue providing space and services for all members of the community to learn, grow, to experience art, to learn about technology and innovation.

SBPL is a vital part of our community. Through collaboration with city services, schools and non-profits, SBPL helps assure that everyone has an opportunity to achieve their potential and contribute successfully to our community.