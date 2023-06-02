CAMA Announces 105th Season in Santa Barbara

CAMA’s 2023-2024 season, Global Harmony/Virtuosos and Visionaries, features remarkable artists with roots from around the world. The diverse musical program of concerts includes artists from the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Russia, Israel, India, China, and South Korea.

The International Series at the Granada Theatre showcases four of the top American and UK orchestras, along with long-time British favorites and virtuoso soloists. The Masterseries at the Lobero Theatre will bring the return of two of the most acclaimed international master pianists of our times, virtuoso mandolinist, and classical accordionist.

Among the headliners in the International Series are: Los Angeles Philharmonic with the legendary conductor Zubin Mehta (India) and Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of the charismatic Nathalie Stutzmann (France) in its first CAMA performance in over 25 years; alongside long-time British favorites, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with the dynamic Vasily Petrenko (Russia) and Academy of St Martin in the Fields with violinist Joshua Bell (U.S.). The virtuoso soloists will be three of the most acclaimed young international pianists: Seong-Jin Cho (South Korea), Isata Kanneh-Mason (Britain), and Haochen Zhang (China). Toplining the Masterseries are: two of the most acclaimed international master pianists of our times, Sir Stephen Hough (Britain) and Hélène Grimaud (France), as well as the return of superstar virtuoso mandolinist Avi Avital (Israel) in duo with the astounding young virtuoso classical accordionist Hanzhi Wang (China); and there will also be a very special concert with the Sphinx Virtuosi, the dynamic and inspiring Detroit-based self-conducted 18-piece chamber orchestra dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts, comprised of accomplished Black and Latinx artists.

The complete concert details are:

INTERNATIONAL SERIES at the Granada Theatre

[I]

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Granada Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Zubin Mehta, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Robert Schumann: Piano Concerto in A Minor, Op.54

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1 in D Major, “Titan” (with “Blumine” movement)

One of the world’s leading conductors, Zubin Mehta, has been an influential and beloved artistic leader for the Los Angeles Philharmonic over the past seven decades. He was honored with the title of Conductor Emeritus during its 2018/19 Centennial season. He first conducted the orchestra in Los Angeles in January 1961 at the age of 25 before serving as their Music Director from 1962 to 1978—a 16-year period during which he actually conducted the LA Phil for CAMA in Santa Barbara an astounding total of 50 concerts. His tremendous sense of social responsibility has taken his music around the world, and he is a vivid symbol of today’s cross-cultural world, living proof of the power of music to bridge different cultures and to break social and political barriers.

Joining the Maestro for this historic concert will be young piano virtuoso Seong-Jin Cho performing the Schumann Piano Concerto. A native of Seoul, South Korea, he garnered world attention in October 2015 when he won First Prize at the renowned Chopin International Piano Competition in Warsaw. Our CAMA audience may remember his stunning performance of the Chopin Piano Concerto No.1 with the Warsaw Philharmonic back in November 2016.

A special note: Seong-Jin Cho will also be performing a recital for UCSB Arts & Lectures at Campbell Hall on December 1, 2023.

Seong Jin Cho | Credit: Harald Hoffmann

[II]

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Granada Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Vasily Petrenko, Music Director

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Claude Debussy: Danse (1890) (orch. Maurice Ravel)

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No.3 in C Major, Op.26

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No.2 in E Minor, Op.27

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is recognized as one of the UK’s most in-demand orchestras, an accolade that would have pleased Sir Thomas Beecham, who founded the Orchestra in 1946. With the dynamic Vasily Petrenko now in place as Music Director and the patronage of HRH The Prince of Wales, the RPO’s mission is to foster deeper engagement with communities across the globe to ensure that live orchestral music is accessible to as inclusive and diverse an audience as possible. British pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason makes her CAMA orchestral debut performing the Prokofiev Piano Concerto No.3. She was the recipient of both the coveted Leonard Bernstein Award and an Opus Klassik award for best young artist, and in 2022/2023 stepped into her role as Artist in Residence with the RPO. In November 2021, along with her cellist brother Sheku Kanneh-Mason, she released her first duo recording entitled Muse, beautifully demonstrating the siblings’ musicality and refined skill borne from years of playing and performing together.

Isata Kanneh Mason | Credit: John Davis Decca

[III]

Friday, March 8, 2024, Granada Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Orchestra

Nathalie Stutzmann, Principal Guest Conductor

Haochen Zhang, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.5 in E-flat Major, Op.73

Antonín Dvořák: Symphony No.9 in E Minor, “From the New World,” Op.95, B.178

Founded in 1900, the Philadelphia Orchestra is one of the preeminent orchestras in the world, one of the so-called “Big Five” American ensembles, with many partisans calling it the “Rolls Royce” of orchestras. The orchestra believes deeply in the power to connect people by creating powerful musical experiences for audiences across the country and around the world. The roster of Music Directors is unparalleled: Leopold Stokowski (1912–1936), Eugene Ormandy (1936–1980), Riccardo Muti (1980–1992), and today Yannick Nézet-Séguin. For their first CAMA concert appearance in over 25 years, Principal Guest Conductor Nathalie Stutzmann will be leading the orchestra. Considered one of the outstanding classical musical personalities of our time, she was recently named the new Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Sir Simon Rattle got it right when he said, “She is the real thing with so much love, intensity, and sheer technique. We need more conductors like her.” Haochen Zhang won the 13th Van Cliburn Piano Competition in 2009 and since has captivated audiences worldwide with his musical sensitivity and spectacular virtuosity.

Haochen Zhang | Credit: Benjamin Ealovega

[IV]

Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Granada Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Joshua Bell, Music Director and violin

Vince Mendoza: A New Commission To-Be-Announced (World-Premiere Tour!)

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op.77

Robert Schumann: Symphony No.2 in C Major, Op.61

The Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world’s finest chamber orchestras, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world’s greatest orchestral music. Named Music Director of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields in 2011, Joshua Bell is the only person to hold this post since Sir Neville Marriner formed the orchestra in 1958 and gave its first performance in its namesake church in November 1959. With over 500 releases in a much-vaunted discography and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of the Academy are known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world. Today, the Academy led by Joshua Bell retains the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original conductorless ensemble, which has become an Academy hallmark. Under Bell’s direction, the Academy continues to push the boundaries of play-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe. Bell performs on the 1713 Huberman Stradivarius violin, with a François Tourte 18th-century bow.

MASTERSERIES at the Lobero Theatre

Joshua Bell | Credit: Shervin Lainez

[I]

Monday, October 16, 2023, Lobero Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Avi Avital, mandolin

Hanzhi Wang, accordion

Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro “in the style of Pugnani”

Igor Stravinsky: Suite italienne (from Pulcinella)

Johann Sebastian Bach: “Chaconne,” from Partita No.2 in D Minor, BWV 1004

[mandolin solo]

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances, Sz.56 (1915)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance Op.22, No.1, “Romanza Andaluza”

Manuel de Falla: “Danse espagnole” No.1 from La vida breve

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo capriccioso in A Minor, Op.28

CAMA’s Masterseries season opens with a very special evening with Avi Avital and Hanzhi Wang, two virtuoso musicians performing together on instruments not normally expected to be part of a classical music recital. Mandolinist Avi Avital has been compared to Andrés Segovia for his championship of his instrument and to Jascha Heifetz for his incredible virtuosity. A passionate and explosively charismatic performer, his two exhilarating past performances for CAMA with the LA Chamber Orchestra (2018) and Les Violons du Roy (2021) confirmed that he is “a musician who recognizes no boundaries except those of good taste, and who has the artistry to persuade listeners to follow him anywhere.” (New York Times)

Acclaimed for her staggering virtuosity, Chinese-born Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever win a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 60-year history and be named Musical America’s “New Artist of the Month.” A groundbreaking artist, she is an ambassador for her instrument and has been praised for her captivating stage presence and her masterful performances that display both passion and finesse.

Hanzhi Wang | Credit: Courtesy Young Concert Artists

[II]

Thursday, November 16, 2023, Lobero Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Sir Stephen Hough, piano

Federico Mompou: Cants màgics

Claude Debussy: Estampes, L.100

Aleksandr Scriabin: Piano Sonata No.5, Op.53

Stephen Hough: Partita (2019)

Franz Liszt: From the Italian Book of Années de pèlerinage:

Petrarch Sonnets 47, 104, and 123

Après une lecture du Dante: Fantasia quasi Sonata (“Dante Sonata”)

One of the most distinctive artists of his generation and a longtime CAMA favorite, Sir Stephen Hough is a true Renaissance man, combining a distinguished international career as a pianist with those of composer, writer, and painter. Named by The Economist as one of “Twenty Living Polymaths” (a person of great learning and varied expertise), he was knighted in the Queen’s Birthday Honors in 2022 and was the first classical performer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship (“Genius Grant”) in 2001. Sir Stephen brings his trademark eloquence and precision to what will be his fifth Masterseries recital appearance at the Lobero, with music by composers close to his heart. From the mysterious and mystical realms of Mompou and Scriabin to the evocative imagery of Debussy and Hough’s own Partita, Hough leaves his stamp on all of this repertoire. His recital closes with a suite of pieces selected from the second volume of Liszt’s Années de pèlerinage—the famous “Petrarch Sonnets” as well as the astounding “Dante Sonata.”

Sir Stephen Hough | Credit: Robert Torres

[III]

Thursday, February 22, 2024, Lobero Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Hélène Grimaud, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.30 in E Major, Op.109

Johannes Brahms: 3 Intermezzi, Op.117

Johannes Brahms: 7 Fantasien, Op.116

J.S. Bach, arr. Busoni: “Chaconne,” from Partita No.2 in D Minor, BWV 1004

French pianist Hélène Grimaud is a deeply passionate artist who strongly believes that music dignifies the human experience by giving voice to thoughts and feelings. She believes that each concert must be an emotional event presented with an intense commitment, sustaining a mood from piece to piece, so that audiences feel pulled into a narrative. With an original and probing mind, she takes no note for granted in her performance—equal parts agile, independent, and elegant—that highlight her breathtaking musical intuition and inventiveness. Her multiple talents extend far beyond the instrument she plays with such passion and focus. She has also established herself as a committed wildlife conservationist, compassionate human rights activist, and writer. Her prodigious contribution to and impact on the world of classical music were recognized by the French government when she was admitted into the Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur (France’s highest decoration) at the rank of Chevalier (Knight). She returns to the Lobero by popular demand with a commanding program of major works by Beethoven, Brahms, and Bach.

Helene Grimaud | Credit: Mat Hennek

[IV]

Friday, March 15, 2024, Lobero Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

Sphinx Virtuosi

Ludsen Martinus: Paisajes Caribeños [arranged for Sphinx Virtuosi]

Julia Perry: Prelude [arranged for Sphinx Virtuosi]

Andrea Cassarrubios: Herencia [new work for Sphinx Virtuosi]

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Sinfonietta No.2, “Generations”

Michael Abels: Global Warming

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message

Xavier Foley: Concertante for 2 double bass soloists with string orchestra

Founded in 1997 in Detroit, but with nationwide reach, the Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic and inspiring professional self-conducted chamber orchestra and serves as the flagship performing entity of the Sphinx Organization—the leading social justice non-profit dedicated to transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts. Comprised of 18 accomplished Black and Latinx artists, a critical aim of the Sphinx Virtuosi is to evolve and transform the face of classical music through artistic excellence, pioneering programming, and impassioned community engagement. Its members serve as cultural and diversity ambassadors for audiences and communities around the United States during national tours, and perform annually at Carnegie Hall where The New York Times has praised the group as “…top-notch…more essential at this moment than ever…a vibrant, assured performance.”



