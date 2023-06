More Like This

I am a patriotic, pro-American citizen. And I have a message for President Biden and Congress. It’s the economy, stupid. Stop the run-away spending. Get back to common-sense economic policies. You have not been acting in the best interest of America.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.