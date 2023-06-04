Still Savoring the Taste of Santa Barbara

A tasty week of food and wine celebrations, the “Taste of Santa Barbara,” which showcased a broad array of events and special happenings at restaurants, bars, farms and wineries, as well as pop-ups, workshops, speaker panels and more, was every bit as delicious as promised in its second edition, which took place all over the region from May 15- 21.

The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, in partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, presented a whole menu of events, including “Lights, Camera, Julia,” a screening of some of the legendary Julia Child’s most iconic television shows; “Cherry Bombe x Taste of Santa Barbara,” an afternoon of inspiring discussions with local female winemakers, chefs and producers making Santa Barbara County’s food and drink scene thrive; a series of cooking classes (read about the Paella class here) at Apples to Zucchini Cooking School; and the popular “Taste of Santa Barbara Wines” event featuring wine tastings and conversations with winemakers — led by the Independent’s own Matt Kettmann — at the historic El Presidio in downtown Santa Barbara.

For more information about the organization and next year’s events, scheduled for May 13-19, 2024, visit sbce.events/taste-of-santa-barbara.

Matt Kettmann moderates a panel at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Tom Arnold and Fred Brander at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Acqua Panna and Caviar Tasting experience at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Acqua Panna and Caviar Tasting experience at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

The Acqua Panna and Caviar Tasting experience at Taste of Santa Barbara Wines | Photo: Ingrid Bostrom

