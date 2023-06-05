Voluntary Electric Landscape Equipment Program Launches Today

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is excited to announce the third year of the Landscape Equipment Electrification Fund (LEEF) program. The program is available to businesses, public agencies, nonprofit organizations, and schools to trade in gasoline- or diesel-powered landcaping equipment and purchase electric-powered equipment. APCD will start accepting applications on June 5 and funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The third year of the LEEF program is funded with $850,000 from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Eligibile organizations can receive up to:

• $700 for chainsaws, trimmers, edgers, and brushcutters;

• $1,400 for leaf blowers and vacuums;

• $1,500 for walk-behind lawn mowers; and

• $15,000 for ride-on and stand/sit mowers.

As part of the program, a like-for-like piece of gasoline- or diesel landscape equipment must be scrapped for each piece of electric equiment purchased. Commercial landscape businesses and nonprofit organizations that operate in Santa Barbara County — as well as public agencies, public schools, and non-landscaping businesses that perform their own landscape maintenance and are within Santa Barbara County — are eligible for the program. Individual homeowners are not eligible to apply.

APCD will be hosting an electric landscape equipment demonstration day on July 19 at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara. Commercial-grade users are encouraged to attend to test electric equipment from eight manufacturers, learn about transitioning their fleet, and pick up program applications. A similar event will be scheduled in the northern part of the county this fall.

Gasoline- and diesel-powered landscaping equipment is highly polluting and contributes to regional and neighborhood-level air quality impacts. Operating a commercial leaf blower for one hour emits as much smog-forming pollution as driving a new passenger car about 1,100 miles, or approximately the distance from Carpinteria to Seattle. CARB has stated that smog-forming emissions in California from small

engines — like those used in landscaping equipment — now exceed the emissions from passenger cars.

“Previous LEEF program participants have shared with us how much this program has benefited their operations,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD Executive Director. “We are excited to have a large-scale incentive program geared specifically for landscape equipment countywide and look forward to receiving many applications. This program helps landscaping operations transition to cleaner technology at a reduced cost and helps maintain our progress toward cleaner air in Santa Barbara County.”

Testimonials from Previous LEEF Program Participants

“The electric landscape equipment has been a game changer for us. Our customers and employees appreciate the quiet, clean, and extremely efficient tools. The batteries are comfortable to wear, charge quickly and fully, and last through the day. No more oil mixes, spills, fumes, and trips to the gas station to fill our cans! This is the wave of the future and I highly recommend these!”

Deborah Shaw Restoration + Landscape, INC. (Santa Barbara)

“Midland School, with the help of this program, is making the change to a cleaner future one piece of equipment at a time.”

Midland School (Los Olivos)

“The use of battery-operated equipment has helped us in allowing our crews the opportunity to see and feel the difference, side by side with gas power. Also, the customers appreciate the reduced noise from machines we normally operate near windows and doors. When clients or their neighbors see us using the battery-powered units, they know we are open to new cleaner, quieter tools and are willing to invest and still be able to provide a good quality of service.”

Nishimori Landscape & Design (Santa Maria)

“The LEEF Program grant enabled us to purchase equipment we otherwise might not have funded and has furthered our school’s goal of modeling environmental stewardship.”

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School

“We were surprised at the performance and longevity of the equipment. Field staff was hesitant about the program at first but have expressed satisfaction with the equipment.”

City of Guadalupe

For details on the LEEF Program and Demo Day event, and links to application materials, visit www.OurAir.org/LEEFprogram.

For questions, email LEEFProgram@sbcapcd.org