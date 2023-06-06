Chad Blomgren, U.S. Army Veteran and Gilead Sciences Senior Director, Joins Dream Foundation Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. –– Chad Blomgren, U.S. Army veteran and senior director, managed markets of Gilead Sciences, has joined the Board of Directors of Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

Blomgren has been a member of the Foundation’s Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council since its 2021 inception and will continue to work closely with the organization’s Dreams for Veterans program to enhance the Dream experience for veterans and their families.

Blomgren takes an active role in in the program, having already visited four veteran Dream recipients to deliver and celebrate their Dream. It’s a cause very close to his heart. Blomgren comes from a large family of proud service members and veterans, including his father, three brothers, son, niece, and 60 other immediate family members.

“From the moment my wife and I delivered our first Dream, Joe’s, almost 18 months ago, I knew I would have a long-lasting connection with Dream Foundation,” says Blomgren. “Providing a positive impact for those in the final stages of their lives means everything to me.”

Blomgren has spent the past ten years with biotechnology research company Gilead Sciences and for the past five years has co-led the Gilead Veteran Engagement Team (GVET), an employee resource group of over 500 Gilead employees living the GVET mantra of “Serving Those Who’ve Served” and their spouses.

“Chad’s knowledge and passion will certainly improve the final days of our country’s veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard,” says Dream Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. “He has already been such a committed member of the Dreams for Veterans Advisory Council. I know our work together has just begun and welcome his guidance and commitment with open arms.”

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 34,000 final Dreams since being founded in 1994. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

About Dreams for Veterans:

Dream Foundation created Dreams for Veterans in 2014 to tailor the Dream experience to veterans, service members, and their families. Dream recipients are terminally-ill U.S. military veterans, active service members, and members of the Reserve and National Guard in every state and Puerto Rico. This program acknowledges these groups and honors their service by fulfilling their final Dream, providing them, their families and caregivers inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. For more information, please visit: DreamFoundation.org/veterans.