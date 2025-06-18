Summer Is Upon Us — and So Is Push to Build and Update Public Swimming Pools 

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

A dunk on a hot summer day, a workout in the lap lanes, a rehabilitation session after an injury, a swim lesson — a public pool can bring a lot to a community. But in the Santa Ynez Valley, residents have had no public swimming access for about five years.

The Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation is hoping to change that by building a two-pool complex at Santa Ynez High School. The complex will include a 33-meter-by-25-yard competition pool where swim and polo teams can train and compete (the current pool at Santa Ynez High School is not regulated for high school sports and cannot host meets) and the public can swim laps. It will also feature a 25-yard warm-water pool for swim lessons, rehabilitation therapy, and aqua fitness.

Earlier this month, the foundation announced it had received a $450,000 grant from the City of Solvang to put toward the construction of the complex. Lisa Palmer, the foundation’s board president and campaign chair, called the donation a critical step forward and a call to action in a press release.

“We hope it inspires matching contributions and additional support from across the County,” she said.

Palmer told the Independent that discussions surrounding building an aquatic complex started well before valley residents lost public swim access in 2020. In 2017, the foundation purchased the 2016 Olympic Trials pool. That pool was a Myrtha pool — a stainless-steel pre-engineered pool that can be taken apart and put back together. The pool was shipped from Omaha, Nebraska, to the valley, and its pieces are currently in storage.

Solvang’s $450,000 grant adds to the approximately $3.5 million the foundation has raised. In a press release, the foundation said it has about $10 million more to go, with the goal of finishing fundraising by the end of 2026.

A little more than 40 miles away, Carpinteria is planning to simultaneously fundraise and start on updates for its public pool after a report from aquatics engineering firm Counsilman-Hunsaker last month found that it needs just less than $1 million of repairs.

“The Carpinteria community pool is more than just a place to swim — it’s a vital space for health, recreation, and connection. Keeping the facility updated and well-maintained ensures that we continue to meet the needs of families, seniors, and youth alike,” said Jeanette Gant, director of Carpinteria’s Parks and Recreation and Community Services.

Currently, the Carpinteria Community Pool is open year-round. It’s home to swim and water polo teams for both youth and adults as well as aqua-aerobics, lap and recreational swim sessions, and swim lessons. Carpinteria High School’s swim and water polo teams also use the facility for competitions.

Recommended repairs include replacing the pool’s cantilevered gutters as well as its depth markings and warning signs. Because addressing the gutters will require replacement of part of the deck, the city plans to replace the whole deck simultaneously, ensuring consistency.

The pool’s filter system is in need of repairs; the city has maintained it for 36 years, and it is reaching its end-of-life stage as is the pool’s heater is also nearing the end of its life. Further, Counsilman-Hunsaker found that the pool’s bathhouse is not currently ADA compliant and recommended updating it — Carpinteria’s Parks and Recreation Department says a renovation, which would give the current conditions a facelift along with the required structural changes to reach compliance, will cost about $160,000.

Carpinteria brought its strategic goals to the city’s council last weekend. The plan, says Gant, is to fundraise and begin the project (including creating designs and getting permits) simultaneously, as the renovation process will be lengthy.

“We’re excited to begin ramping up fundraising efforts and invite the public to join us in shaping the future of these essential services,” Gant said.

Finally, in Santa Barbara’s Eastside, plans to replace the Ortega Park swimming pools are in the design stage. Currently, Ortega Park’s pool is open in the summer for children younger than 14 and offers swim lessons. The current proposal is to build a lap pool that can be open year-round, as well as a wading pool for children and two waterslides. The City of Santa Barbara’s Parks and Recreation Department said that it aims to submit plans to Building and Development in a couple of months. The current goal is to have the project “shovel ready,” or ready to be built, to make it more competitive for grant funding. The plans to replace the pool are part of a wider park revitalization project, which is estimated to cost approximately $30 million.