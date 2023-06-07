Assemblymember Hart Recognizes Good Samaritan Shelter as California Nonprofit of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SACRAMENTO, CA –Earlier today, Assemblymember Gregg Hart recognized Good Samaritan Shelter as the California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 37. This recognition was given out as part of the Legislature’s celebration of California Nonprofits Day, a state-wide effort honoring the critical role nonprofit organizations play in California.

For more than 35 years, Good Samaritan Shelter has served some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The organization provides a number of different housing services and support programs for people experiencing homelessness, along with people suffering from substance abuse disorders. Good Samaritan Shelter was first launched in Santa Maria and has grown to serve many communities throughout the Central Coast.

Assemblymember Gregg Hart said “I have always admired the life-changing work Good Samaritan Shelter is doing in our community. Good Samaritan Shelter is making a profound difference throughout Santa Barbara County as they expand their services and continue to earn the trust of both clients and the community at-large. Sylvia Barnard, the volunteer Board of Directors and her entire team deserve this recognition as a California Nonprofit of the Year.”

“Good Samaritan Shelter is honored to be selected as the California Nonprofit of the Year. We are so grateful for the collaborative partners and funders that allow us to do this work, and we are so humbled by the recognition,” said Executive Director Sylvia Barnard. “On behalf of our staff and board of directors, we are grateful to be able to truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

Recognizing the essential work that nonprofit organizations perform in our communities each and every day, Assemblymember Hart has authored Assembly Bill 590, which ensures nonprofits can secure up to 25% of State grants and contracted funds up front, with a priority on nonprofits serving vulnerable communities or those with modest reserves. This legislation will increase nonprofit service provider’s access to State grants and expands the delivery of needed assistance to vulnerable Californians.