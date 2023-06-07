GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY FOR COUNTYWIDE BEACHESISSUED BY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SERVICES
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall occurring yesterday through the evening,
Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services, a branch of the Public Health
Department, wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with
storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows
through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with
storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of
illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Unlike the municipal sewer system, water carried by a storm drain system is not treated.
To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or
surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers
should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean
following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and
pollutants.
Sports harvesters should also avoid harvesting mussels for human consumption at this
time due to increased health risks from naturally occurring biotoxins associated with
marine algae growth during the summer months. While stormwater runoff following rain
events may temporarily impact shellfish beds, the California Department of Public
Health (CDPH) has issued an annual warning beginning May 1st to avoid consumption
of all species of mussels recreationally harvested along the California coast, including
bays, inlets, and harbors. The warning applies only to sport-harvested mussels, not
commercially grown mussels or other seafood products marketed by State-certified
companies. For more information, please call the California Department of Public
Health’s toll-free “Shellfish Information Line” at (800) 553-4133.
The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health
and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to
improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task.
To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit
www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.