GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY FOR COUNTYWIDE BEACHESISSUED BY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SERVICES

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – With rainfall occurring yesterday through the evening,

Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services, a branch of the Public Health

Department, wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with

storm water runoff at countywide beaches. Storm water is untreated rainwater that flows

through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with

storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of

illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.



Unlike the municipal sewer system, water carried by a storm drain system is not treated.

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or

surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beachgoers

should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean

following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and

pollutants.



Sports harvesters should also avoid harvesting mussels for human consumption at this

time due to increased health risks from naturally occurring biotoxins associated with

marine algae growth during the summer months. While stormwater runoff following rain

events may temporarily impact shellfish beds, the California Department of Public

Health (CDPH) has issued an annual warning beginning May 1st to avoid consumption

of all species of mussels recreationally harvested along the California coast, including

bays, inlets, and harbors. The warning applies only to sport-harvested mussels, not

commercially grown mussels or other seafood products marketed by State-certified

companies. For more information, please call the California Department of Public

Health’s toll-free “Shellfish Information Line” at (800) 553-4133.



The County of Santa Barbara implements a variety of programs to protect public health

and enhance environmental quality of County watersheds and beaches. Working to

improve water quality by reducing or treating sources of pollution is a multi-faceted task.

To find out what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit

www.sbprojectcleanwater.org.