The Home Page | Rainbow Roundup

Credit: Ben Hider, Getty Images

Happy June and Happy Pride Month! While our Santa Barbara Pride Festival doesn’t happen until August, June is recognized as LGBTQ+ Pride Month throughout the country and around the globe, as a reminder of the raid on the Stonewall Inn, shown above, which occurred on June 28, 1969. So on this, the first week of June, here’s a rainbow of stories from me to you:

Credit: Courtesy

This adorable red townhome in Summerland is bright and breezy with ocean views and all the walkable charm of the quiet side of Summerland, without any steep climbs. Offered by the Calcagno & Hamilton Real Estate Group for $1,395,000, it sits at 2570 Lillie Avenue.

Credit: Courtesy

A discarded blue sofa sitting on a New York sidewalk recently became a TikTok phenomenon when @yafavvmandaa claimed it, cleaned it, and recycled it into the centerpiece of her apartment living room. The interwebs got busy debating the provenance of her find: Was it really a Roche Bobois Bubble couch with an $8,000 price tag? And how sanitary is adopting a couch that could be crawling with bedbugs or who knows what germs? Curb-claiming, free-cycling, or “stooping” as it’s known in the Big Apple, is a step cooler than thrift shopping for hidden treasure, and in this case the blue sofa did turn out to be the real deal. Read the story behind the story here.

Credit: Courtesy

This sweet yellow manufactured home has only been on the market for a week, and it’s already under contract, attracting a lot of attention and multiple offers. With two bedrooms and two baths, in an all-ages park with a pool, and located in Goleta near the Ellwood Monarch butterfly grove, it’s no wonder that it went fast. Listed by Taryn Martin.

Credit: Jaap Buitendijk, Warner Bros. Pictures

Next in our rainbow-hued roundup, and definitely the brightest of the bunch, is this neon-pink Barbie dream house constructed for the upcoming Barbie movie. A fuschia fantasy focusing on fun, director Greta Gerwig (think Little Women and Lady Bird) used Palm Springs mid-century modernism as a guide when designing the home, along with the original Barbie dreamhouse. With no walls and no doors, and a circular slide that splashes into a kidney-shaped pool, the house is certainly all about the details. Read all about it — with more neon photos — here.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Last but not least, let’s let Scout weigh in on Pride Month with her rainbow-inspired reminder to follow your dreams, even if they lead you to a nap by the front door. However you’re spending it, here’s wishing you a happy Sunday!