The Home Page | Greetings from the Windy City

Happy Sunday! I’m on vacation this week visiting my son & daughter-in-law in Chicago, so I hope you enjoy a bit of far-from-home content this week.



Chicago’s skyline begs to be admired, and I’m called to do so from as many angles as possible every time I visit. This trip, we took the Chicago Architecture Center river cruise, where, in true Chicago fashion, we experienced alternating rain, wind, and sunshine during our 90-minute tour.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I always visit a proverbial favorite: The Bean in downtown’s Millenium Park. As we walked away from the ubiquitous sculpture, we meandered through the park and stumbled onto my newest favorite spot in the city:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

The Lurie Garden opened in 2004 and contains two-and-a-half acres of grasses, perennials, and annuals. The overall effect is a rolling flowered plain unfolding before us. The city skyline backdrop added a magical yellow-brick-road vibe.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

One afternoon we drove north out of the city to visit the amazing Baha’i House of Worship in Wilmette, Il. One of thirteen such temples in the world, the building itself is a marvel, rivaled only by its gorgeous stroll-able gardens.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

You won’t be surprised to hear that one of my favorite travel pastimes is to wander the streets and ogle houses. I’m told that Chicago has 77 distinct neighborhoods. A couple of my favorites on this trip were Rogers Park, where I found the house shown above, and Andersonville.

I know I’ve barely scratched the surface of this exciting city, which leaves plenty more to explore the next time I visit. Enjoy your Sunday, whether from home or afar!