KICKBALL IS BACK AT ELINGS PARK: FREE WEEKLY CO-ED PICKUP GAMES START FRIDAY, JUNE 16(Santa Barbara, CA, June 13, 2023) Elings Park hosts 10 weeks of free, co-ed, pickup games starting Friday, June 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Softball Field 1. Open for ages 18 and older, the games have no set teams and no umpires. Interested players simply come to the field with a photo ID and sign a waiver form.



The pickup kickball games are all Fridays: June 16, and 23; July 7, 14, 21, and 28; and August 4,

11, 18, and 25.



“We’ve heard stories about the legendary kickball league at Elings many years ago,” said

Executive Director Dean Noble. “We’ll see if there is enough interest to support a more organized

program. Right now, it’s for fun, camaraderie, and that satisfying ‘prhing’ sound of a homerun kick.”

For more information, visit www.elingspark.org or email bkeefer@elingspark.org.