Downtown Santa Barbara Presents: Summer Fest Block Party  Thursday, June 15, 5-8 pm  

Downtown Santa Barbara is thrilled to invite the community to the Summer Fest Block Party, a vibrant and family-friendly event that will take place on Thursday, June 15, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The 700-800 Blocks of State Street (State Street between Canon Perdido and Ortega Streets) will be transformed into a summer wonderland, offering a wide array of exciting activities and entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

This event is part of an seasonally themed “Rock the Block” downtown block parties, this one aimed to bring the community together in a joyous celebration of summer, providing an evening filled with interactive experiences, performances, and a lively atmosphere. Downtown Santa Barbara has curated a fantastic lineup of attractions and performances that promise to make this year’s Summer Fest Block Party the highlight of the season.

Attendees will be treated to captivating performances by local performing groups such as Rhythmic Gymnastics, and World Dance for Humanity. The rhythmic beats and infectious energy brought by DJ Darla Bea will have everyone dancing and grooving to the music. The event will also feature the popular Youth Makers Market, showcasing the creativity and entrepreneurship of young local artisans.

For those seeking to unleash their artistic side, there will be a range of engaging activities, including Family Tie-dye and friendship bracelet making. The Library-On The Go will provide a unique opportunity to explore fascinating books and engage in literary activities as well as the magic of bubbles. Old Spanish Days Fiesta Dancers will infuse the event with a vibrant cultural experience, while the Zanadu Roller Rink will take attendees on a nostalgic roller- skating

adventure. (Bring your own skates if you want to participate). Furthermore, attendees can expect delightful Solstice surprises throughout the evening.

“We are incredibly excited to invite the community to Downtown Santa Barbara’s Summer Fest Block Party,” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara. “This event is a testament to our commitment to fostering a strong sense of community and creating memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike. We have curated an extraordinary lineup of activities that will delight attendees of all ages. It’s the perfect opportunity to come together, celebrate summer, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of our downtown area.”

To stay informed about the Summer Fest Block Party series as well as other downtown programming, including Downtown Live Music Series, 1st Thursdays, and more please visit the official Downtown Santa Barbara website at downtownsb.org. Follow Downtown Santa Barbara on social media channels for event updates, highlights, and exclusive content via @downtownsantabarbara and @downtownsantabarbarevents,

Don’t miss out on the Summer Fest Block Party – mark your calendars for Thursday, June 15, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, and join us on the 700-800 Blocks of State Street for an unforgettable celebration of community, entertainment, and summer activities.

For media inquiries and addi:onal informa:on, please contact: Tim Persson Marketing Manager at Tim@downtownsb.org.

To par:cipate as a performer, vendor, sponsor contact Daniel Ramirez, Director of Strategic Initiatives at daniel@downtownsb.org

About Downtown Santa Barbara:

Downtown Santa Barbara is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enhancing the vitality of Santa Barbara’s historic downtown area. By fostering community engagement, supporting local businesses, and organizing exciting events, Downtown Santa Barbara contributes to the overall economic and cultural growth of the downtown district. To learn more, visit downtownsb.org.