Lockheed Martin Homes in on Homegrown Students in Goleta’s ‘Infrared Valley’

In Goleta’s “Infrared Valley,” Lockheed Martin’s Santa Barbara Focalplane — part of the global security and aerospace giant’s Missiles and Fire Control Division — aims to establish a pipeline for homegrown students to support its production of infrared sensors. While the Goleta company doesn’t manufacture missiles, its sensors are the “eyeballs” of military aircraft, satellites, and medical screenings, among other things.

“This area is a crucible of technology and capability that you can find nowhere else in the world,” said Missiles and Fire Control Executive Vice President Tim Cahill during a recent visit to the facility. “The team here is a gem in our crown.”

However, even this global defense and aerospace company faces challenges in recruiting skilled employees to Santa Barbara due to the area’s housing crisis and labor shortage.

Site Director Phil Hueneke acknowledged the continuing need to be more “creative” with compensation and relocation assistance to help alleviate some of the housing pressure, “but even that has its limits,” he said. Recruitment from other Lockheed sites, such as Florida and Texas, is not typically viable. Santa Barbara often just isn’t alluring enough to justify the higher cost of Southern California dwelling.

To meet these challenges, Lockheed collaborates with UC Santa Barbara’s Corporate Affiliates Program through research and recruitment initiatives. “I think it does make a big difference being able to recruit and keep people who know what they’re getting into,” Hueneke said.

The partnership benefits both parties, providing UCSB with fresh ideas, networking opportunities, and skills development for students, while Lockheed gains access to UCSB’s resources and a fresh-faced potential workforce.

According to Alaina McGrath, associate director of business development at UCSB, Lockheed has a history of hiring UCSB alumni and supporting student projects, scholarships, and faculty research. She said UCSB is also planning to build on the Corporate Affiliates Program to expand opportunities for students.

What Hueneke envisions is a formalized, part-time work program for students that could lead to long-term employment, inspired by his own experience as a student at the University of Central Florida. What better way to build a workforce than offering college students a well-paying gig in the tech industry?

Although in its early stages, Hueneke is optimistic about the potential success of a pipeline program. Lockheed’s relationship with UCSB and the Santa Barbara community goes back generations. “You kind of have to make the effort — you got to buy a few pizzas, you draw people out,” Hueneke said. “And when that happens, magic can happen.”