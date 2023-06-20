Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Provides Grant for UCSB Chapter of Camp Kesem

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce a grant award of $5,000 to the UCSB Chapter of Camp Kesem. Camp Kesem is a nationwide program drive by passionate, highly trained college student leaders that supports children through and beyond their parent’s cancer diagnosis and treatment. Camps are 100% free-of-charge. Serving children ages 6 to 18, campers experience a warm and loving environment with other children who have similar life experiences. This community provides the foundation for confidence building, improved communication skills and an enhanced life outlook and attitude. This year’s donation by the Cancer Foundation ensured that children on the wait-list would be able to experience camp, with participation increasing from 32 to 50 kids.



Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, shares “Supporting the children of cancer patients is important for the healing of both the patient and their family. The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to support UCSB’s Camp Kesem chapter and all of the good work these student leaders are doing within our own community.”

