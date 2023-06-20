Food Vendor Crackdown Applauded

So glad City of Santa Barbara is finally doing something about street food vendors.

We food establishments pay fees and taxes to support the city by following basic laws and rules established in some cases for over 73 years. Allowing others to mitigate these processes creates divisions of injustices.

We hope the enforcers continue to enforce this each week and protect those entities that actually fund the city we live, work, and support through the giving of fiscal resources versus taking all they can and not giving back any resources.

We understand the fees and taxes are used to fund our various social and safety city programs. Anyone bypassing these systems are just selfish and don’t care about the city in which we live.