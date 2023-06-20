LONG-TERM LANE REDUCTION TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK FOR US HIGHWAY 101 BRIDGE WIDENING PROJECT NEAR BUELLTON

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to widen the Nojoqui Creek Bridge and replace the bridge railing will result in a lane closure of the right (#2) lane in both directions of US 101 from south of the Nojoqui Creek Bridge to south of the Santa Rosa Road Overcrossing beginning on Monday, June 26.

The project will widen the northbound and southbound bridges by 10 feet and will include new bridge rail providing new shoulders across the bridges and a safer crossing for bicyclists. The inside bridge rails will be replaced to meet current standards and new guardrail will be installed at all approaches.

The long-term closure of the right lanes is expected to remain in place until January 2024.

There will be 5-foot shoulders through the construction zone for bicyclists.

The contractor for this $5.4 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Winter 2024.

Photos of the Nojoqui Bridge

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

| #BeWorkZoneAlert | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube |