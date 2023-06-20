VSFB Watt Training Burn to Occur Today & Tomorrow

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

June 20, 2023

Contacts:

Lyz Bantilan, Public Information Officer, Santa Barbara County APCD, (805) 979-8283

Mark Smith/Jesse Hendricks, Prescribed Fire Burn Boss, Vandenberg SFB Fire Dept., (805) 606-5380

30th Space Wing Public Affairs, (805) 606-3595

WHAT: Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) Fire Department will be conducting a prescribed burn of approximately 5-10 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub.

WHEN: June 20-21. Additional series of burns may occur through June 30. These burns will occur over multiple days. Burning operations may or may not occur on consecutive days, depending on conditions. If burning does not occur on consecutive days, an additional day-before media advisory will be distributed. Burning operations will occur on permissive burn days.

WHERE: This prescribed burn will occur at North Base VSFB near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street.

WHY: The goal of these fires is to train newly assigned firefighters, and dozer operators in combating wildland fires. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Numerous small ignitions of a half-acre to multiple acres will occur on the given approved burn day. These fires will then be suppressed by on scene firefighters and equipment. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

WHO: This burn project is planned by the VSFB Fire Department in conjunction with Santa Barbara County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. Santa Barbara County APCD staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Symptoms of smoke exposure can include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns.

A portable air monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burning will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php