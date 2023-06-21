Preparing for Home Electrification Webinar

Do you want to electrify your home, but don’t know where to start? The switch from gas to electric appliances brings better air quality, improved comfort, and lower environmental footprint.

Homeowners around the world are beginning to embrace electrification (the switch from gas-fired to electric-powered appliances). When done correctly, home electrification brings a plethora of benefits including better air quality, improved comfort, lower environmental footprint, and in many cases quieter operation.

The path to going all-electric can take many forms. For some, this means upgrading one appliance at a time; for others, it means replacing them all at once and offsetting electrical loads with on-site solar. Regardless of the timeline, there are some important planning steps that should take place related to electrical panel optimization, appliance location, and considerations for maximizing efficiency.

In this webinar, you’ll hear from Larry Waters, who will provide guidance to help you plan for your electrification journey. Larry is an HVAC industry veteran who’s installed nothing but heat pumps since 2015.

Join 3C-REN’s industry expert Larry Waters, Tuesday, June 27 via Zoom to start planning your electrification journey. 3C-REN staff will also join to help you access all available incentives to make electrification affordable.

Details

Date: June 27

Time: 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Website:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMpceusqDIqG9TwHlvYZ3TTDgvTagL_eZLL?startdate=06-27-2023