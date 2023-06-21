TRAFFIC SHIFT ON SOUTHBOUND US HIGHWAY 101 IN GAVIOTA TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – An emergency scour repair project adjacent to southbound US Highway 101 will result in a traffic shift south of the Gaviota Tunnel beginning on Thursday, June 22.

The remaining southbound US Highway 101 right (#2) lane will be closed, and traffic will shift into the center median where a new temporary detour lane has been constructed. This traffic shift will remain in effect for roughly six months until the project is complete.

This emergency project will repair scour damage caused by the storms in January.

Electronic message boards are in place to advise travelers of this upcoming traffic shift.

The prime contractor for this $15 million emergency project is CalPortland of Santa Maria, CA.

Work is almost complete on the temporary median detour lane just south of the Gaviota Tunnel.

The area set to be repaired.

