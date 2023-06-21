Unlocking Community Insights: Accessing Fire and Police Commission Data for Your Neighborhood’s Safety

More Like This

The Fire and Police Commission meets on the fourth Thursday of every month. Last month, the Commission received quarterly briefings from the Police Department and Fire Department related to their calls for service and incident reports. The Mission Strategies Report from the Police Department noted over 11k calls for service in the first quarter of the year and highlighted a 27.5% decrease in property crime. Did you know you have access to this data too? It’s available on the department’s website and can be accessed specific to your neighborhood through an interactive Community Crime Map .

