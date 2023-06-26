Grocery Stores
No list
No desire
Cart before me; the heart starts to pound
Breaths lessen and panic kicks in
Is it the bright lights, the people moving around in their own carts, or is it too many choices?
Help, it’s churning; I have to get out of here!
I feel a stroke or a heart attack looming.
Just breath; remember to breathe…
Hurry, get to a check out line and be courteous and kind with calm and a smile even though your heart is pounding inside!
I forgot something; no I can’t go back; I have to get out of here!
Just breathe…
I might be sick, hurry!
I feel sick to my stomach.
Hurry, pay the man and always say thank you with a smile even though you’d rather cry
Hurry, pack up and leave
before something awful happens from your panic attack!