Grocery Stores

No list

No desire

Cart before me; the heart starts to pound

Breaths lessen and panic kicks in

Is it the bright lights, the people moving around in their own carts, or is it too many choices?

Help, it’s churning; I have to get out of here!

I feel a stroke or a heart attack looming.

Just breath; remember to breathe…

Hurry, get to a check out line and be courteous and kind with calm and a smile even though your heart is pounding inside!

I forgot something; no I can’t go back; I have to get out of here!

Just breathe…

I might be sick, hurry!

I feel sick to my stomach.

Hurry, pay the man and always say thank you with a smile even though you’d rather cry

Hurry, pack up and leave

before something awful happens from your panic attack!