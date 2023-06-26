Announcement

New HOPE Fund Public Workshop

By City of Santa Barbara
Mon Jun 26, 2023 | 11:37pm

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 26, 2023


The City Council’s Ordinance Committee will be holding a public workshop to further the establishment of the new affordable housing HOPE (Housing Opportunities, Preservation and Equity) Fund. Once established, HOPE funding will be directed toward projects and programs aimed at increasing, improving, or maintaining the City’s supply of affordable housing. The new Fund will also assist income-qualified tenants in issues of eviction or forfeiture of housing through the creation of a pilot Right to Counsel program.

The community is invited to attend the upcoming workshop on Wednesday, June 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the David Gephart Public Meeting Room, located at 630 Garden Street.

Public comment can be provided ahead of the workshop by emailing ngrisanti@santabarbaraca.gov before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

Contact: Laura Dubbels, Housing and Human Services Manager

Phone: (805) 564-5491

Email: LDubbels@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

