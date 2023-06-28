On Saturday, my family and I were enjoying the Summer Solstice Parade on the west side of the 700 block of Santa Barbara Street, until the appearance of the Brazilian Martial Arts group.

As the group began moving along and the following act came into view, a large group of the Martial Arts people gathered between the parade and the spectators on the west side. These people were not parade participants but were dressed in outfits matching the group.

Due to loud music and attention focused on the parade, these folks either couldn’t hear our pleas to move out of our view or didn’t care. We were completely blocked from the view for a good five minutes.

We’re accustomed to folks assuming they have permission to walk in front of viewers to take photos, but these guys were completely out of line. They owe everyone on the west side of the street a big apology for their unconscionable rudeness.”