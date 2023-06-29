Most Mt. Pinos Ranger District Recreation Areas Set to Reopen June 30 for Public Use

SOLVANG, Calif.— Los Padres National Forest officials today announced that most of the roads, trails, and recreation areas within the Mt. Pinos Ranger District will reopen to the public June 30 ahead of the upcoming 4th of July holiday. A small number of roads and trails will remain closed until repair work is completed.

The opening of the district roads and trails was made possible in large part by the commitment and dedication of the Forest Service Storm Damage Incident Management Organization (IMO) and assistance from the Mt. Pinos District Volunteers and Mt. Pinos Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) clubs.

The IMO is composed of Forest Service equipment operators, wildland firefighting hand crews, and a support services team. The IMO has been working since January to repair roads, trails and recreation areas damaged by the winter storms. The district volunteers surveyed and cleared the OHV trails to enable them to reopen June 30.

The following areas will remain CLOSED for both public and first responder safety:

Tinta Road (7N04) Tinta Trail (24W02) Rancho Nuevo Road (7N04-A) Rancho Nuevo Trail (24W03) section between Rancho Nuevo and Deal Junction campgrounds in the Dick Smith Wilderness Rancho Nuevo Campground West Dry Canyon Road (8N19)

Los Padres National Forest strongly encourages the public to adhere to closure signs as hazardous conditions are still present on these roads, making travel unsafe and potentially impossible. Violators who become stranded in closed areas and require assistance create unnecessary risk for search and rescue teams and may face legal consequences.

Forest visitors should also be aware that heavy equipment including bulldozers, excavators and road graders will be working to repair storm-damaged roads. Please allow adequate space when walking or driving around equipment and ensure verbal and visual confirmation is given before passing.

Additional information about recreational opportunities on Los Padres National Forest can be found on the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.