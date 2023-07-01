Longoria Wines’ State Street Tasting Room Fully Open

If you know Santa Barbara County wine history, then you know the legend of Richard Longoria, who was one of the region’s first commercial winemakers and built his own eponymous brand over the past 40 years, with the help of his wife, Diana Longoria. But if you’re young, or recently moved to town, or otherwise simply new to Santa Barbara’s wine scene, you may not know their names, in large part because Rick and Diana are a humble couple, now mostly content with being grandparents.

Upon buying the brand from the Longorias in February 2022, Brooke and Lindsey Christian sought to change that. In addition to the existing tasting room next to the winery in Lompoc, the Christians opened a tasting room on State Street in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara this past January.

Longoria’s new Tasting Room has a cozy atmosphere in the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara | Credit: Courtesy

“This is about exposure to the brand,” Brooke explained of the “Longoria on State” location. “This is an entirely different market, and it’s mostly people who live within a 15-minute walk from here.”

The comfortable, stylish lounge, located in the former Wine Therapy spot, includes a long wooden bar, plenty of pillowy seats, and a patio out back — all of which can be rented out for private events. There are cheese and charcuterie plates available, and pizzas can be ordered from the nearby Cali-Forno Pizzeria.

The star remains the wine, of course. While the founder remains as an active consultant, winemaking is now handled by Eric Wilson, a Lompoc native who started his career in 2009 working for Rusack, Pali, and then, in 2014, a harvest for Longoria. “Rick’s been a friend and mentor ever since,” Wilson said.

Wilson made his own brand called 3 Jokers until 2018, when he moved to Colorado to make wine in Boulder. When he was back in Lompoc showing off his baby daughter to relatives, he stopped by the winery, learned that they were in escrow, and put his hat in the ring. A week later, Brooke called Eric to inquire about being their new winemaker.

“While Rick is a huge influence on my winemaking style, it’s not identical,” said Wilson, who’s bringing a fresh perspective to Longoria’s classic ways. “A good example is our new Matinee Rosé, which has a fun, fresh, new label and has a different tasting profile than past rosés, but still has the hallmarks of quality and craftsmanship that are synonymous with Longoria.” He’s also excited about the Spanish varieties that Longoria pioneered in Santa Barbara County, including their recently released mencía, one of the first ever bottled in the region.

After opening the State Street tasting room, the Christians turned their attention to the Lompoc tasting room and an expanded outside area. They’ll be unveiling that refreshed look at a Red, White, and Blues party on July 8, and celebrating all things Longoria with an end-of-summer party at the Carousel House in Chase Palm Park on August 25.

732 State St.; (805) 736-9700; longoriawine.com