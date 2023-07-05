Local Tour Company Awarded “Best Kayaking Tour” in 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice

Santa Barbara, CA. Wednesday, July 5, 2023: The top 10 winning tour companies were announced recently, with Santa Barbara Adventure Company ranking among the 5th in the nation.

The 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Contest featured 20 nominees for “Best Kayaking Tour.” Each was selected by a panel of experiential travel experts evaluating top destinations in the U.S. Public voters ranked Santa Barbara Adventure Company among the best kayak tour companies nationwide.

Owned by Santa Barbara local, Michael Cohen, Santa Barbara Adventure Company has provided guided tours of the Central Coast since 1998. In 2017, the company was awarded a 10-year concessions contract to operate guided sea cave kayak tours at Santa Cruz Island, Channel Islands National Park.

Visitors can experience the “Best Kayaking Tour” for themselves at the Santa Barbara Harbor, Gaviota Coast, or Channel Islands National Park locations. In addition to guided kayak tours, the outfitter provides outdoor education programs for school groups, corporate team building events, wine country tours and other adventures.

Additional information and tour reservations can be found on Santa Barbara Adventure Company’s website SBAdventureCo.com.

2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice winners of “Best Kayaking Tour” can be viewed here. For questions, please contact Santa Barbara Adventure Company at (805) 884-9283 or email letsgo@sbadventureco.com.